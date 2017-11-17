Apple AR Glasses to Launch as Early as 2019?

Apple is rushing into smart wearables in a big way, and it's not just through the Apple Watch, too. A new report came out that links Apple to new developments in Augmented Reality (AR) glasses by one of its key manufacturing partner, Taiwan-based Quanta.

The company has been working on AR glasses for years now, and according to a Nikkei report, they are likely doing so on behalf of Apple.

Reuters/Brendan McDermid An Apple logo hangs above the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S.

"We are working on an AR project and have studied the optical technologies that AR devices have needed since two years ago," C.C. Leung, vice chairman for Quanta, shared with the media after an earnings call.

"Currently, we see such a device available in the market no later than the year 2019," Leung added, referring to a "headset-like gadget with a fully transparent lens that allows users to see through and interact with the environment."

Quanta considers Apple as its top client, having assembled MacBooks and Apple Watches for the Cupertino-based company over the years. This announcement also coincides with Apple's plans for exploring the market for AR headsets by 2019.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, in his recent trip to Europe, shared with the Independent what he thought about the current state of AR technology, and especially how it applies to AR glasses.

He admits that as of 2017, the tech to make AR glasses to the company's high standards still needs a lot of work. "But today I can tell you the technology itself doesn't exist to do that in a quality way. The display technology required, as well as putting enough stuff around your face – there's huge challenges with that," Cook explained.

He added that as of now, there are still issues with the field of view for AR displays. The quality of the wearable displays right now is not there yet, too, as the Apple CEO admits. Cook also shared that he personally does not mind falling behind to give it more time, as well.

"We don't give a rat's about being first, we want to be the best, and give people a great experience," he emphasized.