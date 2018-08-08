Are You Letting Time Slip Away?

Life is filled with opportunities, but the big question is what we do with them. Do we let them slip by, saying, "Maybe next time. There is always another day"? Or, do we seize them? We may not have as much time as we think.

Dr. Leslie Weatherhead calculated the average length of a life using the hours of one day to illustrate the importance of recognizing the value of time. He concluded that if your age is 15, the time is 10:25 a.m. If your age is 20, the time is 11:34. If your age is 25, the time is 12:42 p.m. If you're 30, the time is 1:51. If you're 35, the time is 3:00. If you're 40 the time is 4:08. At age 45, the time is 5:15. If you're 50, the time is 6:25. By age 55, the time is 7:24. If you're 60, the time is 8:42. If you're 65, the time is 9:51. And if you you're 70 the time is 11 p.m.

