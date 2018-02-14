Arsenal Transfer Rumors 2018: Gunners Looking to Sign Schalke's Max Meyer

Reuters/Wolfgang Rattay Schalke's Max Meyer celebrates scoring their first goal against FC Cologne, Dec. 19, 2017.

Schalke 04's Max Meyer could be heading to the Premier League next season.

According to the Daily Star's David Woods, Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger has reportedly identified the German midfielder as a potential target once the transfer window reopens this summer, and they are prepared to compete for his signature against the likes of Bayern Munich, Liverpool, and A.C. Milan.

"It is understood Wenger is already working hard on persuading Meyer to join fellow German international Mesut Ozil at The Emirates," Woods wrote in his report.

Previous reports have indicated that the Gunner has considered signing Meyer last month but ultimately decided to wait until his contract expires in the summer to avoid the transfer fee.

Meyer is viewed as a long-term replacement for the aging Santi Cazorla, and he should challenge for a place in the starting lineup right away if he joins the Gunners.

Arsenal could really use a ball playing holding midfielder like Meyer. However, Italian news outlet Tuttosport (via talkSPORT) has claimed that he has already decided to join Bayern Munich because he prefers to stay in Germany. That would be a huge blow for the Gunners, but the news has not been verified yet.

Last month, Schalke CEO Christian Heidel refused to deny the reports of a move away for Meyer this summer, and he said the German midfielder would announce his decision soon.

"Max will be deciding shortly if he wants to stay at Schalke past the summer," Heidel said, according to the Daily Star.

"Max is very happy here, Schalke is his home, we will try to make it him as comfortable financially as possible. He is playing the best season of his life, and the coach has found a position for him that Max didn't believe he could play. Personally, I didn't think he could either," he added.