Asia Argento Back to Work After Anthony Bourdain Suicide

Wikimedia Commons/Georges Biard Featured in the image is Italian actress Asia Argento

Things seemed to be back to normal for Asia Argento, who will soon return to work just days after the death of her boyfriend Anthony Bourdain due to suicide.

In her Instagram Story, the Italian singer-actress shared several behind-the-scenes clip of the Italian edition of "X Factor." According to Page Six, Argento was confirmed to be one of the four judges of the talent reality show just a week before Bourdain was discovered dead on June 8.

But aside from posting a clip showing the show's audience cheering on the set, Argento also shared several cryptic posts, including a selfie that was tagged to "X Factor Italia" with the caption "Stayin; Alive" and added a praying hand emoji.

She also posted a photo of herself in the middle of two men dressed in black and added the caption, "body guardians" and "protectors."

The actress also posted another selfie and wrote, "Life's a bitch, and then you die."

Argento began dating the late "Parts Unknown" host in early 2017. They met each other on the set of the travel and food TV series where she appeared as a guest in 2016.

After the news broke out that the celebrity chef and TV personality was found unresponsive by his friend Eric Ripert in his hotel room in France, Argento broke her silence on Instagram to pay tribute to her boyfriend.

"Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did," the actress wrote. "His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated," she added.

The authorities ruled that Bourdain killed himself by hanging in his room at the Le Chambard hotel in Kaysersberg, France. He was filming for an upcoming episode of his show in Strasbourg when it happened.