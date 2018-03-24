Facebook/AttackOnTitan A promotional image for "Attack on Titan"

Unlike the first two seasons, "Attack on Titan" season 3 might be a little different from the manga.

Before fans can worry about the anime deviating from the source material, it is to be noted that its creator Hajime Isayama wants to make a certain tweak he believes will be for the better, seeing the anime as a way to correct his mistakes in the manga.

In an interview included in the Blu-ray boxsets for "Attack on Titan" season 3, he revealed that a part of the manga that will be covered in the new season is something he believes do not live up to what he hoped to do in the story.

"After writing Volume 12, in the period between 13 and 16 was when I felt the most disappointed with my work," Isayama admitted in the interview.

"Hopefully, now that season 3 is being made, I'll have the chance to wipe away that regret and replace it with something I'm proud of," he went on to say.

Isayama did not elaborate on what sort of changes or improvements he is looking to make in the next season of "Attack on Titan." Viewers, however, should expect them from the get-go since the volumes in question are the first ones that season 3 will cover.

If there will be changes in the story, and depending on how drastic they will be, they might affect the events that will follow as well.

Interestingly, the volumes he wants to make changes on contain some of the crucial moments of the manga and dropped one of the biggest bombshells so far in the story.

Readers of Isayama's work know that volumes 13 to 16 of "Attack on Titan" explore Krista's dark past, which was already hinted at in the final moments of the second season of the anime.

It has been teased a few days ago that Krista will be the second most important character in "Attack on Titan" season 3, alluding to the major revelation about her and the impact this will make moving forward.

Fans can also expect to learn more about Eren, specifically his grim family background, which was delved into in the said volumes as well. Finally, the first big clues and disclosures about the origin of the Titans should be touched on as well.

Indeed, "Attack on Titan" season 3 will be packed with action, drama, and some major shockers. Chief animation director Araki Tetsuro recently teased to Animedia that the story's depth will escalate "quite a lot" as the Survey Corps are forced to make "challenging the supposedly righteous" actions in their war against the Titans.

Although there will be so much going on in the upcoming season of the anime, the spotlight ultimately stays on Levi. While Araki clarified in the same interview that it is "exaggeration" to say the new season is about him, he said that many animators who loved drawing him enjoy making his scenes.

"Attack on Titan" season 3 premieres this summer.