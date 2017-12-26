'Avengers: Infinity War' News: Iron Man to Wield Swords?

Facebook/avengers/ Promotional image for 'Avengers: Infinity War'

When "Avengers: Infinity War" flies into theaters, fans may see Iron Man wielding more than just guns and blasters.

As part of the film's promotion, new merchandise bearing the Marvel logo have been released. According to photos published by Screen Rant, the two shirts that are most interesting showcases the Infinity Gauntlet and some of the superheroes on the Avengers team.

The Avengers members featured on the shirt are Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), Teenaged Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). Thor is shown with two eyes on the shirt, but Hemsworth previously confirmed that he would only be sporting one eye in the highly-anticipated blockbuster following events in "Thor: Ragnarok."

While some of them look a little different, it is Iron Man who stands out the most. It is apparent that he has had more upgrades done on his suit, including a sword on each hand. This is particularly intriguing because Tony has never used swords in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) before. If this merchandise is any indication, then fans are going to see some sword action in "Infinity War."

On the other hand, the Infinity Gauntlet featured on the shirt is equipped with all six Infinity Stones. It remains to be seen whether Thanos (Josh Brolin) will be able to retrieve all the stones for his cause. If he does, then it will be extremely hard to defeat the Mad Titan with all that power. But, it is not like he needs all those stones to prove just how nefarious he is.

According to CBR, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige teased at Brazil's Comic-Con Experience that Thanos will demonstrate his power and evil not long after the movie begins.

"Within the first five minutes of 'Infinity War,' people will understand why Thanos is the biggest and baddest villain in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe," he said.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will premiere on May 4, 2018.