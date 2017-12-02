'Avengers: Infinity War' Trailer Breaks Record For Most Watch Trailer In 24 Hours

Facebook/avengers/ Promotional image for 'Avengers: Infinity War'

"Avengers: Infinity War" is already setting records months before it airs. The film's first trailer recently broke the record for the most-watched trailer in the first 24 hours with over 230 million views.

Marvel Studios announced the trailer's record-breaking achievement on Twitter following its release on Nov. 29. The record was previously held by Stephen King's "IT" 197 million views in its first 24 hours earlier this year. Prior to that, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" held the title for almost two years with over 88 million views.

Thank you to the best fans in the universe for making @Avengers #InfinityWar the most viewed trailer of all time with 230 million views in 24 hours! See you all May 4th pic.twitter.com/7dYmhk8VSi — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) November 30, 2017

Joe and Anthony Russo definitely packed a lot of in the film's first trailer which is definitely understandable. After all, "Avengers: Infinity War" is the culmination of what the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been building for over a decade.

The trailer gives fans a proper look at the film's antagonist Thanos as well as the new looks some of the characters will be sporting particularly Captain America's No Shave November beard. It also shows the arrival of other Marvel heroes who will be joining the Avengers in their fight including Doctor Strange and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Last week, Disney CEO Bob Iger and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige recently talked about future plans for the MCU with the franchise heading into an entirely new territory after "Avengers 4."

We're looking for worlds that are completely separate—geographically or in time—from the worlds that we've already visited," Iger said in an interview with Vanity Fair. The Disney exec also pointed out the fact that Marvel Studios has the rights to a whopping 7,000 characters, all of whom can travel to any number of new places.

Feige adds that Phase 4 of the MCU will also be a significant departure from the prior films. Marvel currently has plans for 20 more films for the franchise all of which will be completely different to their predecessors, whatever that means.

It's still a long way to Phase 4 though with "Avengers: Infinity War" opening in theaters on May 4, 2018 and "Avengers 4" slated for 2019. Nevertheless, it's definitely nice to know that there won't be a shortage of Marvel films anytime soon because with 20 films on the horizon, fans are sure to get their superhero fix.