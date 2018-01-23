'Batgirl' Movie Updates: Lindsay Lohan Claims Past Mistakes Culprit for her Not Bagging Titular Role

REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett Actress Lindsay Lohan rehearses a scene from "Speed-the-Plow" by David Mamet at the Playhouse Theatre in London in this file photo taken September 30, 2014.

After intensifying her Twitter campaign to play Barbara Gordon/Batgirl in the upcoming Joss Whedon "Batgirl" movie, Lindsay Lohan seems to have conceded and hinted that she did not get the role, thanks to her troubled past.

Speaking on the "Wendy Williams Show," Lohan lamented the fact that people keep bringing back her past wrongdoings. According to the actress, this prevents her from successfully staging a comeback in the industry that once celebrated her.

"I don't like when people always bring up and rehash the past. This is actually quite a long time ago if you think about it now. And I would rather just stay focused on what I want to do next.Whenever people bring up the past, things I've experienced and gone through – jail and working at the morgue, which is actually really traumatizing stuff... I've learned my lessons...But then it distracts from actually maybe meeting with people to do 'Batgirl' or maybe doing a 'Mean Girls 2,'" Lohan told Williams at one point in the interview.

To the uninitiated, Lohan was one of the most bankable stars in the early 2000s. While people started noticing the then young actress in the remake of "Parent Trap" in 1998, she became a certified box-office star via "Freaky Friday" in 2003, which was followed by another blockbuster, "Mean Girls" in 2004. Since then, Lohan became one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood.

However, beginning 2007, the once-celebrated actress got herself into one scandal after another, including her admission to a rehabilitation center, crashing her Mercedez, getting charged with DUI, possession of cocaine, and serving a jail term.

Earlier this month, the actress said that her Twitter followers should tell Whedon if they think she deserves to star in the already announced "Batgirl" movie. Last week, she intensified her campaign on the said social media platform by uploading a photo of her alongside with that of Batgirl.