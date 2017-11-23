Bella Hadid News: Model Makes Amends With Selena Gomez and Spends Time with The Weeknd

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly (L-R)Bella Hadid, Gigi and their mother Yolanda.

A few days after this year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, model Bella Hadid seems to be making amends with Selena Gomez, with whom she drifted apart after the latter dated the former's ex, The Weeknd. Furthermore, recent reports have revealed that Hadid and The Weeknd have been spending time together.

According to reports, fans noticed that Hadid liked an Instagram photo of "Fetish" singer Gomez, who was featured sporting her new blonde hair, which was recently featured in the entertainment headline. A conversation has yet to ensue between Hadid and Gomez, but fans are hoping to see some development in their friendship in the coming weeks. Regardless, Gomez is now happily dating "Purpose" singer Justin Bieber, as the two recently got back together.

Meanwhile, Gomez and Bieber might not be the only couple to rekindle their romance, as recent reports have revealed that The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye, has been spending some time with Hadid after Drake reportedly left her.

"He is talking to Bella a lot and they've hung out too," an insider close to the singer told People. "They are not back together. There are still feelings though. Abel never stopped loving Bella. They might never get back together, but Abel seems happy to spend time with her again."

Hadid and The Weeknd split November last year due to conflicting schedules, especially since The Weeknd was focused on promoting his new album and Hadid was focused on her modeling career. Despite the relationship fall out, the two remained friends. Hadid and The Weeknd were first implicated to be together in 2015, before confirming their relationship on the red carpet a year after. Two months after their relationship ended, The Weeknd began dating Gomez, and shortly after, Hadid found Drake, who has seemingly "ghosted" the model and is no longer talking to her.