Ben Affleck, Lindsay Shookus Go Twinning During Brentwood Outing

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Ben Affleck openly admitted he's suffering from alcohol addiction in a Facebook post in March.

Ben Affleck and Lindsay Shookus' relationship seems to grow stronger than ever.

The "Justice League" actor was recently spotted with Shookus in Brentwood, California, according to reports. They arrived at a new residential construction site in the area via Affleck's motorcycle. The couple even went twinning and wore matching outfits — both wore gray shirts, black leather jackets and dark pants.

Affleck and the "Saturday Night Live" producer smiled and laughed during their outing. While at the site, Affleck pointed out to different things and seemed to be showing his girlfriend around the property. It was the same neighborhood where his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, lives.

The twosome also found time to do some shopping, as they were photographed browsing stores in Los Angeles. Affleck even planted an affectionate kiss on his lady love at one point of their low-key date. They later entered a shop where they perused the huge selection of high-end shoe brands.

A source recently confirmed to PEOPLE that Garner and Affleck reunited once again to celebrate the 9th birthday of their daughter, Seraphina. They joined their other children and friends at their L.A. home for the event.

"It was a small celebration," said the insider. "Ben was there too. Seraphina had friends over for cake. She got a lot of gifts."

Although they have decided to call it quits, Garner and Affleck have remained amicable. They continue to co-parent their three kids: Violet, 12, Seraphina, 9, and Samuel, 5.

Affleck and Garner separated in 2015 and filed for divorce in April 2017. Seraphina's birthday is just one of the many times they have come together for their kids. Aside from ringing in the holidays together as a family, the exes were seen taking a morning stroll together last month. They were also together when they celebrated Thanksgiving.