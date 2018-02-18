'Beyblade Burst' Latest News: Series to Return With Third Season Titled 'Chouzetsu' in April

Tumblr/beybladeburstnews Title card for the upcoming Japanese shounen anime series, “Beyblade Burst Chouzetsu,” based on the Japanese manga and toyline created by Hiro Morita, which is in turn inspired by Takara Tomy’s “Beyblade” franchise.

A new season of the Japanese shounen anime series, "Beyblade Burst," has been announced.

The upcoming sequel series, which is officially titled, "Beyblade Burst Chouzetsu," will be the third installment following the first "Beyblade Burst" anime adaptation that was aired in 2016, and the follow-up series "Beyblade Burst Evolution" that was launched in 2017 and is still currently ongoing.

The series is based on the Japanese manga and toyline created by Hiro Morita, which is in turn inspired by Taka Tomy's "Beyblade" franchise. It is the third incarnation of the series since "Beyblade: Metal Fusion," also known as "Metal Fight Beyblade," that was first serialized in manga form in 2008 and adapted into an anime series in 2009. A toyline was later launched in July 2015.

"Burst" was first serialized on Shogakukan's "CoroCoro Comic" magazine in Aug. 2015 and has since been published in eight collected volumes since Dec 2017. Shogakukan's South East Asian branch debuted an English language edition of the manga series in April 2017.

The first two seasons of the anime adaptation was animated by OLM under the direction of Katsuhito Akiyama with Hideki Sonoda handling the series compositions. The narrative for season 1 revolved around a character named Val Aoi, voiced Marina Inoue, who, together with his classmates, fought his way through Beyblade tournaments with the ultimate goal of winning the title of "World's #1 Blader."

Season 2 saw Valt, who has then participated in the Japanese Championship, being recruited into the prestigious Spanish team, "BC Sol." He heads to Spain and aims to ultimately make it into the World League. However, before this could happen, he would first need to win his way through the European League.

"Beyblade Burst Chouzetsu" is scheduled to air sometime in April. Additional details about its cast and crew, as well as its narrative will be available on the franchise's official site at a later date.