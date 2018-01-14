'Big Little Lies' Season 2 Spoilers: One Character's Story Will Be Further Fleshed Out

(Photo: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson) 75th Golden Globes - Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoe Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley pose backstage after winning the award for Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for "Big Little Lies."

"Big Little Lies" season 2 will give more love on a character that fans felt was a bit left out in the show's successful first season.

Readers of the book of the same name where the show was based are not all too happy that much of the story of Bonnie, played by Zoe Kravitz, was pushed to the side.

This will be rectified in "Big Little Lies" season 2, HBO president Casey Bloys promised during the Television Critics Association via TVLine:

We're going to get more into [Bonnie's] family. The nice thing about doing a second season is you can get more into all of the characters.

It looks like Bonnie's parents will join the fray, per the rumors. After all, her story is heavily entangled her family, which is not as perfect as one would expect despite the kind of person she is.

It is not just Bonnie's parents that fans will meet in "Big Little Lies" season 2 though. It has been confirmed that the mother of Perry (Alexander Skarsgard) will be brought on to the award-winning series as well.

Executive producer Jean-Marc Vallée, who is handing the directing duties to Andrea Arnold for the second season, teased with Entertainment Tonight:

Well there's a new character coming. Perry's mother, that's all I can say.

It is unknown at the moment who will play her, but the buzz is that it will be Michelle Pfeiffer, whose husband David E. Kelley is an executive producer of "Big Little Lies." However, the actress debunked the rumors, telling ET:

I don't think so. Nobody's asked me.

The entrance of Perry's mother has fans hoping that it could also paved the way for her son to return in "Big Little Lies" season 2 as well, despite his brutal fate in the first season.

The core cast is expected to reprise their roles for "Big Little Lies" season 2. Sadly, the show's return is not set until 2019.