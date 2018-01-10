'Black Mirror' Season 5 News: 'We Would Love to Do It,' Says Creator Charlie Brooker

Facebook/BlackMirrorNetflix Promotional image for 'Black Mirror'

The future of "Black Mirror" remains up in the air, as Netflix has yet to renew the anthology series for a fifth season.

The streaming giant released all six episodes of the show's fourth season in December. Shortly after that, series creator Charlie Brooker was asked by Metro.co.uk about a possible fifth season, which Netflix has yet to order. Should the show get another chance, though, Brooker would be up for the task.

"We would love to do it," Brooker, along with executive producer Annabel Jones, said. "We're focusing on series four at the moment."

With so many technological advancements in the works, Brooker certainly has a broad range of material to take inspiration from. Back in July 2017, Brooker teased the potential of revisiting past "Black Mirror" stories and creating sequels for them. He revealed, while speaking on Variety's Remote Controlled podcast (via IndieWire), that ideas have been tossed around.

"We've had ideas for sequels to stories as well, which is something we haven't entirely explored," he said. "I wouldn't be averse to it."

And, should sequels or spin-offs ever get made, there are two stand-out episodes that come to mind. The first one is the season 3 episode, "San Junipero," which received critical acclaim. Brooker previously contemplated on making a sequel to the episode — though not a direct one — in a different way. Apart from that, the most recent season's "USS Callister" also has a chance of spinning off on its own.

"I'd love to do a TV series of 'USS Callister' — it's probably one of the best pilots for a space show ever. And I made it! So I'm keen to see it as a TV series," the episode's director, Toby Haynes, told The Hollywood Reporter. "I think Charlie might revisit it as a 'Black Mirror.' Whether I'm the one to do it, I don't know."

"Black Mirror" season 4 is now available on Netflix.