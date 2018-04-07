Studio Pierrot A still from "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations"

The Chunin Exams saga straight from "Boruto: Naruto the Movie" has officially begun in the "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" anime, and the episodes for the months of April and May will see this story unfold.

Those who watched the film will have something new to look forward to as the series will add a lot of elements, including a third Otsutuski member designed by "Naruto" creator Masashi Kishimoto.

The story arc kicked off in the previous episode titled "Sasuke's Shadow," where it was revealed that Sasuke has been on a secret mission to investigate the Otsutuski clan, who the folks over at Hidden Leaf Village are about to get to know up close and personal.

The story continues next week in "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 53, "Himawari's Birthday," which will air on April 11. As the title suggests, the Uzumaki clan is set to celebrate the birthday of Boruto's sister, an occasion that allows for the whole family to be together for the first time in a long while.

Naruto has promised that he will be there for the special day, but fans who watched the movie would know that the Uzumaki kids are in for a disappointment. In fact, this becomes the last draw for Boruto, who is ultimately pushed over the edge as his father makes his family secondary. This causes him to just forget about Naruto ever making good with his word.

It does not help that during the festivities, the Uzumaki household will be visited by a "guest," as per the "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 53 summary, and this visitor most likely is there to crash the party and make it memorable for the horrible reasons.

The synopsis also teases the installment's focus on Boruto's lack of enthusiasm for the Chunin exams, which puzzles everyone who knows him, but it should not be long before he changes his mind.

On April 18, "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" will air episode 54 titled "Sasuke and Boruto," which sees Boruto confront his father for breaking his promise that he will be there for Himawari's birthday.

On the way, he comes across Sasuke, who he ends up attacking out of the rage brewing inside of him. Sasuke, of course, managed to subdue him. Being at the receiving end of that attack, Boruto hatches the idea of being trained by his father's good pal.

Come April 25, "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode 55 titled "Scientific Ninja Tool" will follow up on this with Sasuke agreeing to be Boruto's mentor.

The training begins in this installment, but it is not as effective as it should be because Boruto's mind is clouded by getting back as this dad. However, he immediately asks Sasuke to help him overcome this.

This "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode also brings the fledgling warrior to the conclusion that he will take the Chunin exam to show Naruto his strength. Of course, the hour does not end without the Otsutsuki clan making their presence felt, and this time, Momoshiki pops up from a different dimension to attack the Jinchuriki Killer Bee.

The story arc continues in the first May episodes of "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations." Episode 56 titled "Rivals, Gather" marks the beginning of the Chunin exams, where genin from villages far and wide assemble at the Hidden Leaf Village to fulfill their dreams.

The second "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" episode for the month of May is titled "The Reason that I Can't Lose." A summary is not available for the installment at this time.