'Boruto: Naruto Next Generations' Spoilers: Third Otsutsuki Clan Member Wreaks Havoc

(Photo: Studio Pierrot) A still from "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations."

"Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" is set to recreate the movie that started it all but with more elements for players to chomp on.

Due to the runtime restrictions, "Boruto: Naruto the Movie," which was released a couple of years ago, was not able to squeeze every element that was to be featured. This meant characters that were meant to be part of the action were cut out.

For those who do not know, the film followed Boruto and company's preparation for the Chunin Exam with Naruto's son turning to Sasuke for help. The things that the movie left out will all be included in "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations."

That being said, a third Otsutsuki that was meant to play a significant role in the movie will be introduced in "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" joining Momoshiki Otsutsuki and Kinshiki Otsutsuki in their evil scheme.

This character goes by the name Urashiki Otsutsuki. There is no word yet on what his role will be, but he seems to be someone who is not to be trifled with and is sure to make Otsutsuki clan a bigger threat than they already are.

The new "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" character appears to be as formidable as his kin, armed with a weapon — some sort of whip that has chakra for its threads. There is a hook at the end of it that is believed to be full of chakra as well.

Urashiki, designed by "Naruto" creator Masashi Kishimoto, is spotted with a gourd on his back, which will remind fans of Gaara. However, his appears to be thick with chakra.

While "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" will flesh out the character, it will not be his small screen debut. Fans have pointed out that he was already glimpsed in episode 462 of "Naruto Shippuden" with Momoshiki and Kinshiki.

There is no word yet on when the Chunin Exam arc that will mark Urashiki's arrival will air. "Boruto: Naruto Next Generations" just recently completed the graduation arc, officially promoting Boruto and friends to genin.