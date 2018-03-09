Brad Pitt Looks Healthier Post-Split With Angelina Jolie, Source Says

Reuters/Carlo Allegri Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive at the screening of her directorial debut "In the Land of Blood and Honey" in New York December 5, 2011.

Brad Pitt reportedly looks better after taking some time to cope through his split with Angelina Jolie.

The "Allied" star was spotted at the Gersh Agency's pre-Oscar celebration last Thursday, where witnesses say he was looking good since he split with Angelina.

A source shared with E! News that Brad has been through a "very sad time in his life" when he separated with Angelina and their kids, but the actor has "made some important changes" that made his life better.

"He is happier and healthier. He has an active social life and has rekindled old friendships. He goes out to dinner a lot and enjoys being out doing different things," the source continued.

PEOPLE confirmed that Brad was seen socializing with a lot of other people at the Gersh Agency party. He was seen having a good time with Allison Janney and Sam Rockwell.

"He's come out of that dark time and is in a much better place," added the source.

Aside from that, Brad has become active again in Hollywood. He recently signed to play one of the leads in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming film, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," Deadline reported.

Meanwhile, Brad is still in discussion with Angelina regarding the terms of their divorce and most importantly, custody of their children. Brad shares with Angelina six children, namely Maddox, Pax, Shiloh, Zahara, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

The last agreement between Brad and Angelina was in December 2016, where they agreed that Angelina will be in custody of their kids while he gets "therapeutic visitation."

However, Brad isn't satisfied with their current arrangement. The "Fight Club" actor wants to be able to spend more time with his kids without the constraints of being in a therapeutic visitation.

"Brad isn't happy about the custody arrangement. He wants to see his kids more and struggles with not being able to," a source revealed.