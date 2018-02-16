'Brooklyn Nine Nine' Fans Excited for More Kevin Time When Season 5 Resumes

Facebook/ BrooklynNineNine Promotional photo for American sitcom "Brooklyn Nine Nine"

Fans of the police television sitcom "Brooklyn Nine Nine" are waiting for Fox to announce the release date for season 5's episode 12. The fall finale's ending was bittersweet with NYPD saving an innocent life and crime boss Seamus Murphy (Paul Adelstein) targeting Kevin (Marc Evan Jackson).

Fifth season's episode 11 ended with Murphy saying, "You mess with my family; I mess with yours. You tell your husband Kevin, 'I'll see him real soon,'" to Captain Holt (Andre Braugher). Looks like one common request from fans is coming true — more screen time for Kevin. Season 5 has been big so far with Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy's (Melissa Fumero) getting engaged, Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) coming out of the closet, and Gina's (Chelsea Peretti) anticipated return.

Fans are now looking forward to what kind of danger the 99 and Kevin are in after pulling a fast one on Murphy. Longtime viewers of the show are also hoping for season 5 to end with Jake and Amy's big wedding day. There are also people wishing for the show to reveal Rosa's new female lover.

The cast and crew are hoping for the next episode to generate more views than season 5's episode 11. The most recent one, titled "The Favor," got over 1.81 million viewers, according TV By The Numbers.

The show recently made news worldwide indirectly. American Olympic athlete Red Gerard won a Gold Medal despite oversleeping after watching "Brooklyn Nine Nine." American figure skater Mirai Nagasu also said she is a big fan of the show after the news about Red's sweet victory went viral. Nagasu on Twitter said, "I would love to do an episode where Jake Peralta and Mirai Nagasu chase an archvillain across a frozen-over parking lot, and just when he thinks he's gotten away, Red Gerard and Charles Boyle snowboard out of nowhere and take him down. Dream goals".