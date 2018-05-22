BTS Wins Over New Fans on Social Media, Including Taylor Swift, Pharrell, John Legend

BTS has just performed at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards show, and their performance has likely earned them thousands of new fans as their number took over social media. A few big names may have signed up for the BTS ARMY, too, including a few big names like Taylor Swift, Pharrell and John Legend.

The K-pop boy band sensation was scheduled to hit the BBMAs stage for what has been one of their biggest debut performances ever, and even before they went live, the boys were already busy making waves on social media.

Facebook/bangtan.official K-pop superstars BTS take their seats as among the performers for this year's 2018 Billboard Music Awards, where they were greeted by some of the biggest music stars present that night.

It seems like all of the biggest stars that night were dropping by the backstage room to see BTS, including Taylor Swift, The Chainsmokers, Pharrell Williams, John Legend, Lil Pump, Zedd, DJ Khaled and Tyra Banks, who turned up one after the other for a chance to meet the group, as per Billboard.

Taylor Swift, for one, was among those who were especially thrilled to meet BTS who were about to launch the live premiere of their new single, "Fake Love."

"So great meeting you!! You're killing it!!" Swift wrote for the caption of her Instagram post, showing her posing with the BTS members backstage.

John Legend also turned up as well, taking the time to greet the band backstage before their BBMA debut performance. Meanwhile, The Chainsmokers caught up with the BTS boys out on the floor, where they snapped a quick photo before taking to their seats.

Facebook/bangtan.official BTS just be the first K-pop group to perform at the Billboard Music Awards, and were greeted backstage by some of the biggest names in the music industry..

Tyra Banks was also among the audience as well as she took the time to mingle with one of the hottest acts for that night. "Meeting @BTS_twt is... Better Than Smizing," the supermodel posted on Twitter, accompanied by a video of her hanging around with the boys before the awards show went underway.

The past weekend has been a huge and busy couple of days for BTS, starting from Friday where they were hard at work with the release of their new album called "Love Yourself. Tear." The group has also just put out a new music video for the album's feature track, "Fake Love."

All that and on top of their recent BBMA performance, the K-pop group has become one of the top trending topics on Twitter in the country. The outpouring of tweets and support from some of the biggest names in the industry certainly didn't hurt, either.

"We are such huge fans of @BTS_twt! #BTSB #DontGoBreakingMyHeart #FakeLove," The Backstreet Boys posted on their official Twitter account, congratulating BTS on their new single. They had a photo with the K-pop group, too, with four of the Backstreet Boys joining one of this year's hottest pop acts backstage.