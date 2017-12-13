(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Hailee Steinfeld.

The highly anticipated movie "Bumblebee" is set to revitalize the "Transformers" universe in expansive ways.

Should the spinoff to the live-action movie series enjoy success, star Hailee Steinfeld said in an interview with IGN that it could mark the beginning of a whole new franchise.

I think that we'll see how the first one does, how people receive it and how it turns out and then hopefully start the conversation and what happens after that.

Steinfeld teases that "Bumblebee," which is set in the 80s and will serve as a prequel to the first movie, will be both different and similar to the "Transformers" films that fans know and love.

The "Pitch Perfect 2" star says that it will build on what the fan base loves about the franchise, but with the focus locked on the story and the characters:

It's very character-driven and storyline-driven, which is good. I think will be interesting to see it play out because you still get the action and the Transformers themselves.

Steinfeld's co-star in the film, John Cena, is confident that "Bumblebee" will be a game-changer, describing it as a "wonderful reboot" during a chat with Digital Spy:

It was awesome to be involved with that franchise, and a pleasure to be asked to be part of the movie, but I took the part because it was a challenge for me. It's something that I haven't been able to showcase, and that I wanted to.

Reuters/Keith Bedford Pro wrestler John Cena at the 2007 'Arthur Ashe Kid's Day' at the U.S. Open in Flushing, New York

The WWE superstar's character in "Bumblebee" is being kept under wraps at the moment, but his latest hint seems to add weight to the speculation that he will play a role of an agent of the secret government operation Sector Seven.

It's a bit of a different role. I don't wanna confirm a Cena heel-turn, because it's not a full-blown deal like that, but it's damn sure close!

"Bumblebee" opens Dec. 21, 2018.