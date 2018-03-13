'Burnout Paradise Remastered' Currently Playable Ahead of Launch for Xbox One Users With EA Access

"Burnout Paradise Remastered" is the update of EA's old arcade racing game which came out a decade ago, now brought to modern consoles in blistering 60 frames per second. The remaster is set to come out later this Friday, March 16, but some players are already playing the game right this minute.

The remastered title is supposed to come out just before the weekend for the Xbox One and PlayStation 4, as originally scheduled by Electronic Arts. Thanks to a "Play First" trial version, though, Xbox One users have been able to play "Burnout Paradise Remastered" as early as Sunday, March 11, as long as they have an EA Access subscription active.

Electronic Arts Paradise City is back as players rediscover the crazy stunts and reckless crashes that has been the trademark of "Burnout Paradise," now remastered for the current generation of home consoles.

It may not be the entire "Burnout Paradise Remastered," but the "Play First" demo run lets "Burnout Paradise" fans on the Xbox One re-experience the stunt and mayhem driving of the remastered game for ten hours, and get as far as they can into the full game in that allotted time.

Downloading the game is not as taxing as one would expect, given that the full game on the "Play First" trial is only a 7.66 GB download, according to Gamespot. Moreover, any progress made during the trial run is saved and can be carried forward into the official release when it comes out on Friday.

"Burnout Paradise Remastered," as the name plainly says, is an update of the classic "Burnout Paradise" to today's modern graphics, with the resolution textures and lighting to match. The game, which was locked to 30 frames per second back in 2008, is now running at 60 fps in the remastered version as well.

Support for 4K resolution and 60 fps are both available for the PlayStation 4 Pro and Xbox One X, as well. "Burnout Paradise Remastered" will cost $40, or $36 with the ten percent EA Access discount.