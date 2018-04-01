'Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare' Is Now Xbox One Backward-Compatible

"Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" is now part of the Xbox One collection of backward compatible games, as Microsoft announces its inclusion into the compatibility library of its current home console. The game itself first came out for the Xbox 360 back in 2007.

Despite having been released around 11 years ago, "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" was still one of the most highly acclaimed titles in the long history of the "Call of Duty" series, bringing to the franchise a full RPG-like progression system that will go on to become the template for the next games.

The game is still very much well-received by gamers, so much that Microsoft is bringing back the title to today's generation of home consoles in two versions, as Eurogamer noted.

One of them is via the Xbox One Backward Compatibility Library, a collection of games made for previous Xbox consoles that are now made playable on the Xbox One and its newer counterparts, the Xbox One S and Xbox One X. The game is now one of the latest in the ever-growing catalog of backward compatible titles, as Microsoft's Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb announced on social media.

"Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare is coming to Xbox One Backward Compatibility today (it is also on sale as part of the Xbox Spring Sale)," as Hryb wrote in his Twitter announcement on Friday, March 30.

After this update, owners of "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" who still have the original Xbox 360 disc copy of the game can just pop it into their Xbox One, and the game should work just like it did on the older console, if not even better. For those who are looking to play the game for the first time, the digital copy of the Xbox 360 version on the Xbox Store will work just as well.

"Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" puts gamers, armed with an arsenal of advanced and powerful modern day weapons and tactics, and takes them to the most dangerous hotspots in various countries around the world to take on a rogue enemy group threatening global security.

As Hryb mentioned in his announcement, the "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" remaster for the Xbox One is yet another way to play one of the top "Call of Duty" titles of all time. With the remastered version now available for a discount as part of Microsoft's annual Spring Sale, those who have an Xbox Live Gold membership can get the game for $15.

Xbox subscribers who don't have a Gold membership can buy the remastered version for $17, too, as VG 247 pointed out.

"Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare Remastered" came out in 2016, and brought with it a few changes to the game, especially in the way the weapons and aiming works. For the purists who want the original "Modern Warfare" experience, the Xbox 360 version via the Backward Compatibility feature should do quite nicely and should be able to offer some graphics and frame rate improvements compared to the Xbox 360 experience.