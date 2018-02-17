Cardi B. Pregnancy Rumors: Offset Denies His Fiancé Has a Bun in the Oven

Reuters/Danny Moloshok Cardi B. lauched her new single, "Bartier Cardi," before the end of 2017.

Offset denies his fiancé Cardi B. is pregnant.

According to TMZ, the media outlet caught up with the rapper on his way to Peter Marco Jewelers on Rodeo Drive, where he was asked whether the rumors that Cardi is carrying are true.

Offset denied the report flat out, saying his fiancé is not pregnant.

The member of the trio Migos already has three children — daughter Kalea Marie and son Kody are two years old and were born just days apart, his oldest child, son Jordan is 7. All have separate mothers. Offset clarified that his brood is not growing anytime soon.

Rumors that Cardi is pregnant swirled after the Super Bowl weekend, when someone close to the singer reportedly spilled the beans.

The 25-year-old musician was in Minneapolis that weekend for several shows, among which was the Maxim Party. The event had two VIP areas — one for talents and football players and another one for Cardi B. and her "Bodak Yellow" team.

According to sources, after Cardi performed, venue staff asked her team to bring her to her own VIP room, where overflowing drinks were prepared for her. A representative for the 25-year-old singer, however, said that she could not be in a "party atmosphere" and would much prefer to drink Fiji water.

Then, the representative revealed that Cardi is three to four months along.

The "MotorSport" singer also denied the rumor on Instagram, where she was asked by a fan if she is indeed pregnant. To this, Cardi replied, "I'm just getting fat. Let me [be] fat in peace."

She also recently posted an Instagram video of her just wearing a bra and a pair of pants. She let her body do the talking as she flashed her flat stomach to the camera.

Cardi and Offset were engaged in October 2017 after the latter went down on one knee during a concert that they did together in Philadelphia. In late January, the couple revealed they are delaying their wedding to concentrate on their careers.