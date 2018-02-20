Carrie Underwood Shuts Down Divorce Rumors

Facebook/Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood proves on social media that she and husband Mike Fisher are going strong.

"American Idol" champion Carrie Underwood has shut down the divorce rumors circling her and her husband of seven years, ice hockey player Mike Fisher.

On Feb. 18, Underwood cleared the rumors by posting photos of her husband's new merchandise t-shirts on her Instagram account. She captioned the photos, "These. Are. Amazing." She added a heart and a fish emoji and tagged Fisher's Instagram account as well.

The celebrity couple were featured in an issue of In Touch tabloid, along with the headline "Carrie's Divorce Heartbreak! Loneliness, Fights & Tears." The magazine cover further probed the rumor with "'Breaking her vows tore her apart!' and 'Why they never had a second child'" appearing under the banner headline. But, Gossip Cop and E! News were quick to prove the tabloid wrong.

According to the Gossip Cop, the magazine said that Fisher's decision to retire from the National Hockey League (NHL) was the major issue of their so-called divorce. However, the ESPN revealed that Underwood actually encouraged Fisher to return to NHL.

On Feb. 1, Underwood shared a tweet by Nashville Predators, her husband's hockey team. The tweet read "SEE YOU AGAIN. Mike Fisher is ending his retirement and will play for the #Preds this season." Underwood commented, "This is happening! Fish is back! So proud of you, baby! We want the cup!!!"

Fisher, who announced his retirement from the NHL last August, revealed in January that he would return this season.

"The more I thought about it, and I really didn't decide until recently, I just thought about the opportunity, how good this team is. Thought a lot about the run last year, and what could be. Had the blessing from family and my wife (Carrie Underwood). ... I'm ready for it," Fisher said during a press conference in Nashville, told the Tennessean website.

Underwood and Fisher, who share a two-year-old son named Isaiah, will be celebrating their eight wedding anniversary in June.