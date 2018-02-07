CD Projekt RED Registered for E3 2018

CD Projekt RED CD Projekt RED is most well-known for developing the critically acclaimed "Witcher" games.

Polish development company CD Projekt RED, most well-known for developing the critically acclaimed "Witcher" series, has confirmed that it will be making an appearance at this year's Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). What exactly could this mean? The latest gossip points to more information regarding their next major project, "Cyberpunk 2077."

Or it could be about its card game, could be anything, really.

As noted on the official E3 website, CD Projekt RED has been confirmed to be one of the many participating companies in the biggest video game event of the year, and this has many wondering what the popular developer has in store. Much of the speculation, as to be expected, seems to point at the idea that it will finally talk about "Cyberpunk 2077," a new project that the developer first announced way back in 2012.

It is not too surprising that this is the avenue many are thinking, especially when the official Twitter account for the game Tweeted out a mysterious message in early January after over four years of inactivity and silence. There were even some rumors going about some time ago that the Polish developer would be revealing more about its upcoming game at the next E3, but the company refused to comment on it.

However, it could be something else entirely, there really is no way of saying. It could very well be about "Gwent," its digital card game based on the same game within the "Witcher" franchise, especially since the game is scheduled to leave beta within the year, a much more secure date than the rumors surrounding "Cyberpunk 2077."

Regardless, the only confirmed thing as of now is that CD Projekt RED will be at E3, which in itself is already exciting news. One can only hope that it stuns the crowds with whatever it has to offer.