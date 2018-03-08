Chadwick Boseman Says Denzel Washington Paid for His Acting Studies at Oxford

Facebook/ BlackPantherMovie Marvel's new film "Black Panther" starring Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, and more

With "Black Panther" still raking in big at the global box office, Chadwick Boseman's acting career is undeniably at its peak now. In a recent interview, the actor has revealed how Denzel Washington has helped him become the actor that he is today.

Earlier this week, Boseman graced an interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, where he opened up about how he was able to take up an acting course abroad despite lack of personal finances to afford his education. His story specifically involved "The Cosby Show" star Phylicia Rashad, who tried to raise funds through the help of her friends so that she could send talented kids abroad to study at Oxford. According to Boseman, he was surprised to know that his trip to the iconic university was paid for by Washington.

"I didn't have money to pay for this, and so she got a few of her friends together and, you know, they paid for us to go. I didn't know at first—when I came back—and I've basically been holding this secret my whole career, but when I came back I got a beneficiary letter. And it said, 'Denzel Washington paid for you.' You know, and I was like, 'What?'" said Boseman.

Boseman currently stars as T'Challa, a.k.a. Black Panther, in MCU's "Black Panther." Since the film opened in theaters, it has been widely acclaimed by critics and has been a commercial success. In fact, it is not surprising if it cracks $1 billion worldwide in the coming days. One of the many aspects of the film that has been earning praise is Boseman's stellar portrayal of the black superhero.

Even before Boseman got the titular role in "Black Panther," he was already a rising star with his lead role in James Brown biopic "Get on Up."