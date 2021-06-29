School chaplain's discrimination case over dismissal for opposing LGBT indoctrination suffers setback

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

A hearing in the case of a chaplain reported to the government's terrorist watchdog after saying children did not need to agree with LGBT ideology has been delayed until next year.

The Rev. Bernard Randall, 48, is taking Trent College, an independent school in Nottinghamshire, to the Employment Tribunal for discrimination, harassment, victimization and unfair dismissal.

A 12-day hearing was due to commence earlier this month but employment Judge Elizabeth Heap has adjourned the case until September 2022.

The Christian Legal Centre, which is representing Randall, said the decision was made because witness statements have not yet been presented by lawyers for Trent College seven months after they were due.

Responding to the developments, Randall said: "I am extremely disappointed that Trent College and its lawyers have failed actively to engage with the legal process, resulting in a very long delay to the case being heard.

"This case is about the proper limits of free speech and ideological activism in schools, and it would benefit our whole society to have some clarity on these important matters.

"I regret that a shadow remains over the school and its leadership, which will be detrimental to pupils and teaching staff. I am sure everyone would like to move on from this, but the process of healing cannot start until then."

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said: "It is often said, that justice delayed is justice denied.

"For over seven months Christian Legal Centre lawyers have been ready for this 12-day hearing, but the school and its lawyers have simply refused to comply with the tribunal's orders.

"As the judge has said, repeatedly, no valid reason has been given for the delay or for the failure to properly engage."

Originally published at Christian Today