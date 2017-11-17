'Charmed' Reboot News: New Series Might Feature None of the Original Cast Members

Facebook/Charmed Alyssa Milano as Phoebe Halliwell in "Charmed."

Since the "Charmed" TV series went off air, fans have been clamoring for a reboot. Unfortunately, one of its stars, Alyssa Milano, recently revealed that the series won't be back anytime soon. The actress played Phoebe Halliwell in the original series.

Talks about the highly-anticipated "Charmed" reboot have been around for months. At least 11 years since the popular TV show ended its run, many fans believe that the time to revive the series has finally come. In a recent interview with Milano, however, the actress said the future of the reboot is still up in the air.

According to Milano, all the original cast members are willing to be part of the reboot and are just waiting for updates on the production. However, the CW has no concrete plans yet for the show.

"We all said that we'd do it, but nobody has actually put that in motion. I am working with CBS Studios on my new Netflix show 'Insatiable,' and that is the studio that was trying to reboot 'Charmed.' So I feel like I have an in there, but nothing has changed," said Milano.

It was early this year that the CW network announced that they would develop a "Charmed" reboot, getting fans excited for the upcoming show. However, new reports suggest that what the network is planning is not actually a reboot of the original series, but a prequel to it.

If the rumors are true, then fans shouldn't expect any of the original cast members to be involved in the project. Rumor has it that the new show will be set in 1976 and will be written by "Jane the Virgin" writers Jessica O'Toole, Amy Rardin, and Jennie Snyder.

"Charmed" debuted in 1998, featuring three sisters who used witchcraft to fight some evil forces. The series ran for eight seasons.