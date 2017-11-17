'Chicago Fire' Season 6 Episode 7 Spoilers: Brett to be Antonio's Rock in Family Crisis

Facebook/NBCChicagoFire Promotional photo for "Chicago Fire" season 6

Brett (Kara Killmer) will do her best to support her ex-boyfriend in his time of need in the upcoming second half of the current season of "Chicago Fire."

According to CarterMatt, one storyline to look forward to in the midseason premiere is the improving relationship between exes Brett and Antonio (Jon Seda). Last finale, his and Gabby's (Monica Raymund) father, Ramon (Daniel Zacapa), were knifed. The paramedics received a call about a stabbing victim, and when they got in the site, they saw Ramon already unconscious.

Antonio is expected to play a huge part in the upcoming episodes as he and his sister stick together while waiting for their parent to open his eyes again. Seda hinted that a reconciliation might be in the works for the Dawson men. The two have always shared a tense relationship. It is Gabby who tries to bridge the gap between them by pushing them together.

"I think there's always the possibility and I think it's something they wanted to touch on in 'Fire.' It's an important element [of the story] because it's something that people can relate to. Not everyone has a perfect relationship with their parents or families. I think it's something that we will be playing with," Seda said.

Seda being in the "Fire" universe means Antonio being in close contact with Brett. The two previously broke up and decided that it was best to remain friends. Many of their fans, though, are still hoping that they will reunite soon. Showrunner Derek Haas has confirmed that Antonio would appear in the first two episodes. He also hinted that a lot would happen in that short time.

Meanwhile, Severide (Taylor Kinney) and Stella (Miranda Rae Mayo) will continue to tip toe around each other. Although it is quite evident that they still like each other, both will be too scared to bring it up. Last time, Severide did his best to stop Stella's transfer the CFD's PR department.

"Chicago Fire" season 6 episode 7 will air on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.