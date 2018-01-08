'Chicago Med' Season 3 Spoilers: Major Character Exit Confirmed

A major character on "Chicago Med" season 3 is saying goodbye. Showrunner Andrew Schneider confirmed the exit but he refused to name who's involved.

Facebook/Chicago Med "Chicago Med" season 3 will lose one of its main actors.

Viewers speculated on the exit following the release of the latest "Chicago Med" synopsis and teaser on NBC. The episode titled "Ties that Bind," which will air Tuesday, Jan. 9 suggested the suspension of one doctor.

Schneider told TV Guide that the suspension might lead to an actor's departure from the series. The showrunner, however, won't also say when the exit will officially take place except that it's going to be in the first half of season 3.

Fans tried narrowing down the likely actor leaving "Chicago Med" season 3 and it looks like it's Rachel DiPillo. Her character, Dr. Sarah Reese, has had a rough few weeks since the show premiered and following the shooting of Dr. Charles (Oliver Platt). The upcoming episode hinted of Dr. Reese's increasing paranoia.

"Chicago Med" season 3 episode 7, however, might also usher the exit of Mekia Cox (Dr. Robyn Charles) from the series. The actress recently landed a series regular role on ABC's "Once Upon a Time," which could affect her availability for "Chicago Med."

Cox's character in the doctor drama and Colin Donnel's Dr. Connor Rhodes will decide to go their separate ways as romantic partners in the episode titled "Over Troubled Water," airing Tuesday, Jan. 16. This could mean that Cox's presence on the show might slowly become fewer until her official departure.

NBC ordered 20 episodes of "Chicago Med" season 3 in October. The show officially premiered the third season on Nov. 21. Ratings for the show average six million viewers a week.

"Chicago Med" airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST. The series also stars Nick Gehlfuss (Dr. Will Halstead), Yaya Da Costa (April Sexton), Torrey DeVitto (Dr. Natalie Manning), Brian Tee (Dr. Ethan Choi), S. Epatha Merkerson (Sharon Goodwin) and Eddie Jemison (Dr. Stanley Stohl).