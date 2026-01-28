Home News Bethlehem site thought to be Christ's birthplace will be restored for first time in centuries

A cave in Bethlehem, revered by Christians around the world as the place of Christ’s birth, will undergo a restoration for the first time in 600 years as part of a collaborative effort to preserve a sacred site that connects believers to the roots of their faith.

​The Greek Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem and the Custody of the Holy Land announced the restoration of the Grotto of the Nativity in a joint statement on Jan. 23. The project involves the cooperation of the Armenian Apostolic Orthodox Patriarchate and is carried out under the auspices of the Presidency of the State of Palestine.

​An Italian firm that also restored the Basilica of the Nativity will carry out the renovation project on the Grotto of the Nativity. The grotto, identified by many as the birthplace of Jesus Christ, features a large, 14-pointed silver star encased in white marble that marks the scene of the nativity.

​“This project embodies a unified Christian commitment to preserve the spiritual, historical, and cultural patrimony of the Holy Grotto for future generations, and to uphold the dignity of a site where the Christian proclamation took visible form and where the faithful of every nation have gathered in pilgrimage throughout the centuries,” the joint statement reads.

​“In the Grotto, the mystery of the Incarnation entered history, and the Christian confession received its earthly beginning,” the statement continued. “To restore this holy place is to safeguard the continuity of faith, memory, and devotion in the land of the Nativity.”

The renovation project will ensure “continuity in method, craftsmanship, and artistic sensitivity toward a site of unparalleled sacred symbolism.” In addition to the works in the Grotto, the project will involve technical reinforcement measures “in adjacent sections reflecting both the architectural unity of the sanctuary and the cooperative spirit that preserves it for the entire world.”

​“Through this collective effort, the Churches of Jerusalem protect the Gospel heritage entrusted to them and ensure that the faithful of all traditions may continue to venerate the birthplace of Christ with reverence,” the joint press release declared. “From Bethlehem, the light of the Nativity continues to illuminate the world, bearing witness to the enduring Christian presence in the Holy Land and to the hope that radiates from the sacred cave where the Savior was born.”

Formal plans for the restoration work began in 2024, following a presidential decree issued by Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority, approving the project, Vatican News reported.

​While visiting Rome in November 2025, Abbas mentioned the projects once during a meeting with Pope Leo XIV and at the inauguration of the exhibition "Bethlehem Reborn."

The project is expected to support local families of workers and to impact Bethlehem’s economy. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the Israel-Hamas war, which began due to the terror group’s onslaught on Oct. 7, 2023, tourism and religious pilgrimages to Bethlehem declined.

A significant chunk of Bethlehem’s economy depends on tourism and religious pilgrimages. Over the past few months, Christian pilgrims from various places, including Asia, South America and Eastern Europe, have slowly started to return, The Times of Israel reported last month.

Thousands, including Christians and Muslims, attended a tree lighting ceremony in Bethlehem — the first time that the festival took place following the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war.