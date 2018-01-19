'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Season 3 Spoilers: Nathaniel Fires Rebecca

Facebook/crazyxgf Promotional image for 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'

The upcoming episode of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 3 will see Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) going through significant changes when it comes to her work.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Oh Nathaniel, It's On," states that Rebecca will experience important changes in her professional life. Heather (Vella Lovell), on the other hand, will come across a new opportunity.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster) in his office. Rebecca approaches him and informs him that she is ready to get back to work. However, it seems that Nathaniel will mix his personal and professional business. Clearly not over his breakup with Rebecca, Nathaniel fires her.

Of course, she responds in true Rebecca fashion. The next scene features Rebecca standing in front of some of her co-workers, urging them to join her cause.

"I say we take this firm back," she declares.

And, apparently, taking the firm back means suing Nathaniel for firing her. He marches on over to her place and lets himself in. He seems both angry and surprised at Rebecca's retaliation. However, fans may not be entirely shocked at her decision.

In a lively manner, Rebecca asks her co-workers whether they are on board with her plan to "take this firm back." But, they all just stand around her in the pantry, clearly unmoved by her speech.

Eventually, they all raise their fists in the air — albeit sluggishly — and unconvincingly yell "yay." Rebecca does not seem to care that her co-workers are not 100 percent supportive, as she rejoices at the sight of their reaction anyway.

It can be recalled that the previous episode, titled "Nathaniel Gets the Message," saw Rebecca breaking up with Nathaniel, who responded by eating some fries despite his healthy lifestyle. He also formed an unlikely bond with White Josh (David Hull), who also got dumped by Darryl (Pete Gardner).

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 3 will return on Friday, Jan. 26, at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.