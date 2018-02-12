'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' Season 3 Spoilers: Season Finale Teases Unexpected Twist

Facebook/crazyxgf Promotional image for 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'

The upcoming episode of "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 3 will see Rebecca (Rachel Blooms) trying to right some of her past wrongs.

The synopsis of the season finale, titled "Nathaniel Is Irrelevant," states that Rebecca will come to the important decision of making amends for her past. However, in her attempt to do so, she will encounter some surprising and unforeseen challenges. While all of that is happening, the entire town of West Covina will also wait for an exciting and significant new arrival.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Rebecca, having gathered together Nathaniel (Scott Michael Foster), Josh (Vincent Rodriguez III), and Paula (Donna Lynne Champlin), revealing that she has "some things to say" to them and that "it's gonna be brutal."

At the firm, Nathaniel asks Rebecca if she is doing fine because she does not seem to be looking her best. She screams, though it is unknown why. The next scene shows a scared-looking Rebecca peering under her bed. While having drinks, Rebecca "scans" herself and concludes that she is "so guilty."

Donna is in shock, Rebecca is seen running, and the clip teases "a twist you'll never see coming." Rebecca believes she is going crazy, as another scene shows her looking out her window in a panicked state.

"It's bad," Rebecca says. "It's really, really bad."

At the firm, Josh suddenly punches Nathaniel for an unknown reason. Towards the end of the trailer, Tim (Michael McMillian) screams at the top of his lungs.

A lot of fans seem to think that Rebecca is pregnant, which would be a huge shocker for the season finale. Other fans are holding out hope that Greg (Santino Fontana) returns. It can be recalled that Greg left West Covina in season 2 to study at Emory University.

"Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" season 3 airs Fridays at 8 p.m. EST on The CW.