'Cyberpunk 2077' News: CD Projekt Red Responds To Speculation About Using A 'Games As A Service' Approach

With EA currently in hot water following its mishandled microtransaction model, Polish developer CD Project Red has announced that Cyberpunk 2077 will not be compromised by such methods. According to them, their upcoming title will offer "honest gaming" instead of something slimy.

In what is perhaps the greatest gaming tweet of the year, CD Project Red to Pretty Good Gaming's video the hosts speculate on whether or not the developer's upcoming game will be using a "games-as-a-service" model.

"No hidden catch, you get what you pay for--no bullsh**, just honest gaming like with Wild Hunt," the tweet read before taking a shot at other video game companies who use games as a cash cow. "We leave greed to others."

The video in question used quotes from CD Projekt Red management during an interview with Polish financial publication Strefa. According to the Youtube channel, CD Projekt Red wants to make "Cyberpunk 2077" even more commercially successful than "The Witcher 3," suggesting that having an online element would help it do so.

It's pretty understandable that the developer would want its next title to surpass its predecessor, because who wouldn't? However, in this case it's definitely a tall order given that "The Witcher 3" has reportedly sold 10 million copies. Most games use online elements and the "games-as-a-service" model to grow its player base and by extension its revenue.

The fact that CD Projekt Red went out of its way to announced that its upcoming game will be a huge single player, open world, story-driven RPG with "no hidden catch" is pretty much music to gamers hungry for quality games. With most developers eager to microtransaction gamers to death with lootboxes, equipment, and what not, a game that promises quality without added cost might as well be manna from heaven.

As for when CD Projekt Red will decide to give gamers said manna however, is still to be seen. Don't fret though as the developer said last month that development on "Cyberpunk 2077" is "progressing as planned," adding that "in this case, silence is the cost of making a great game."