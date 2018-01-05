'Daredevil' Season 3 Photos Reveal Wilson Fisk is Out of Prison

Leaked photos from the set of "Daredevil" season 3 reveal the fate of Wilson Fisk (Vincent D' Onofrio). The villain is apparently out of prison and Hell's Kitchen residents aren't pleased.

Facebook/Daredevil New photos from "Daredevil" season 3 indicate that Wilson Fisk is no longer in prison.

The "Daredevil" season 3 photos posted on Twitter confirmed that production resumed filming in New York this week. One image showed a crowd of people bearing signs of protest, which had the words "Lock Fisk Up" on it.

Fisk landed in prison in the first season of "Daredevil." The character briefly appeared in season 2 and he was still locked up behind bars. These fresh photos from the set show that the villain is now a free man. What does this mean for the story in the upcoming season?

D' Onofrio told Collider that he already filmed some of his scenes on "Daredevil" season 3. He expressed excitement over his character's evolution.

"It's different, but it's very Fisk. It's still very emotional," the actor said. "His whole deal is based on emotion, so we're taking him down that role further."

Speculations are that the new season will cover the "Born Again" storyline in the comic series, which will have Fisk discovering Daredevil's other identity as the lawyer Matt Murdoch (Charlie Cox). Last season, Fisk asked his men to investigate Murdoch's background after their confrontation in prison. If the show will indeed follow the storyline from "Born Again," however, fans expect the emergence of another villain in Bullseye.

Netflix and Marvel have not yet announced new cast additions for season 3 but confirmed to return are Deborah Anne Woll (Karen Page) and Elden Henson (Foggy). Rosario Dawson will also reprise her role as Claire Temple in "Daredevil" season 3. The actress is reportedly filming her scenes simultaneously with "Iron First" season 2.