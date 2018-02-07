Datamine of New 'Pokémon Go' Update Suggests Existence of Quest System

"Pokémon Go" could soon have quests, as the datamined entries of the game's latest update would suggest. Niantic has just released these new updates for Android and iOS, and some extra data hints at missions and objectives coming to the game.

Niantic has just put out "Pokémon Go" version 0.91.1 for Android and version 1.61.1 for iOS last Monday, Feb. 5, and the changelog seems to be a bit too short for an update of this size.

Reuters/Sam Mircovich The augmented reality mobile game "Pokemon Go" by Nintendo is shown on a smartphone screen in this photo illustration.

So far, the developer has just announced improvements for the in-game News feature, a new Pokémon Collection search criteria that lets Trainers find their "Shiny" pets, and "Various bug fixes and performance updates" that Niantic did not expound too much on.

Under the hood of the latest version is another story, however, as the "Pokémon Go" community on Reddit discovered. A member of The Silph Road subreddit posted the results of a "APK Teardown" of version 0.91.1, the Android update, showing what looks like placeholders for a Quests system.

This new system could replace the current spin and catch bonuses and their regards that Trainers currently get from visiting Pokéstops or winning Pokémon battles, as Polygon notes.

As the new entry labels suggest, the Quests system may include new objectives like "Win Gym Battle," "Complete Raid Battle," or "Level Up Badge." They could also cover easier tasks like "Hatch Egg," "Walk Buddy" or "Feed Pokemon," as well.

What is currently getting the "Pokémon Go" community excited, however, is the discovery of a "Multi Part" objective, which might lead to new storyline missions that will finally bring meaningful single-player content to the game.

The APK Teardown also revealed references to Quest characters, starting from Professor Willow. There also appears to be a flag for Character Expressions that could lead to players doing optional quests to make an in-game character happy.