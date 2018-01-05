Dell Releases XPS 13 in Rose Gold; New Laptop Iteration to Come With 8th-Gen Intel CPUs

Dell is releasing a new XPS 13 for this year's Consumer Electronics Show, and one of its variants has caught the tech media by surprise. The faster, lighter version of the company's popular laptop now comes in a new white and gold finish, as well as a bunch of other updates under the hood.

There's also the usual black and silver configuration for those who like their ultrabooks on the safer, darker side when it comes to color, as Ars Technica points out, but offering white and "Rose Gold" is something new and exciting for Dell.

Dell Inspired by cutting-edge fashion, the rose gold version of the new XPS 13 debuts an authentic alpine white woven glass fiber palm rest developed specifically for Dell.

The company may have been late in embracing recent pastel and light metal trends, but the XPS 13 2018 update has a few touches to it that sets it apart in this year's CES. The chiclet keyboard is surrounded by a woven glass palm rest that adds texture while resisting discoloration, and it's finished with an anti-stain coating to keep it pristine even with heavy use.

The new laptop is thinner than ever, with as much as 24 percent of volume reduction when compared to its earlier version, according to PC World. The InfinityEdge design has trimmed down the already thin edges of the XPS 13's screen to almost nothing, with the webcam now moved to the bottom to make room for a higher display.

Inside, the XPS 13 has the same 8th-generation Intel Core i7 chip as the earlier XPS 13 refresh that Dell did in late 2017. While the CPU is the same, the upgraded cooling system, which is now upgraded from single fan and heat pipe to two fans and twice the pipes, means the system can now push the quad-core Intel chip faster.

The new XPS 13 is now listed in Dell's online store and starts at $974 for the Intel Core i5 variant with 4 GB of memory and 128 GB Solid State Drive storage.