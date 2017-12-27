Denver Broncos NFL Trade and Roster Rumors: Should the Team Pursue Kirk Cousins in the Offseason?

(Photo: Reuters/Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports) Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) throws a pass against the Dallas Cowboys during an NFL football game at AT&T Stadium, Nov. 30, 2017.

A lot of people seemed to think the Denver Broncos were facing their future quarterback this past Sunday.

The season hasn't ended yet, but observers have pointed out that several Broncos players have already made subtle moves to convince Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins to join them next season.

"We couldn't get any pressure on him — quick passes. He was connecting. He was on fire," Six-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Von Miller said of Cousins after the Broncos' 27–11 defeat at the hands of the Redskins on Sunday, via 247Sports. "A lot of teams would kill to have a quarterback like that," he added.

Four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Chris Harris Jr. also gave his take on Cousins after the game, and he had nothing but praise for the former Michigan State University standout.

"He definitely can make some plays [improvising] and he can make all the throws. He's a baller," Harris stated.

It should be noted that Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch are still under contract for next season, and Brock Osweiler seems to be open to the idea of returning to Denver as well. However, Cousins is clearly an upgrade over them. That's why the Broncos are expected to pursue him in the offseason if the Redskins allow him to walk away.

Of course, the Broncos will have to break the bank if they want to sign Cousins because he's unlikely to take a discount at this point in his career.

In the meantime, Cousins have continued to shrug off questions regarding his future.

"We're going to see how this thing goes," Cousins said on Sunday, according to ESPN. "My job was to play 16 football games this season and I still have another game to play. That's where my focus is, and when this season is over, we'll go from there," he continued.