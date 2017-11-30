'Destiny 2' Fans Find XP Requirements Doubled; Bungie Cancels DLC Live Stream to Answer Outraged Fans

"Destiny 2" has been hit by fans for a hidden mechanic in the game. A careful analysis by some players showed proof that the game misrepresented the experience points awarded, a charge that Bungie was eventually forced to admit.

Over the Thanksgiving weekend, "Destiny 2" fans who should have been enjoying a holiday session of the game are instead up in arms over a post on Reddit. User EnergiserX has laid out convincing proof that Bungie has designed "Destiny 2" to eventually withhold experience points the more time a player spends on a game mode.

It eventually dropped to five percent of the original XP rate during his testing. Bungie would later admit to the XP decay.

"Currently, XP will scale up when playing longer or fixed duration activities like Crucible competitive multiplayer matches and the Leviathan Raid, and XP will scale down when playing activities that can be quickly, repeatedly chained, like grinding Public Events," Bungie explained, as quoted by Eurogamer.

"Effective immediately, we are deactivating this system," Bungie added.

A day later, players would find that the amount of XP to level up has been doubled, with no prior announcement from the development team. According to Bungie's Twitter post acknowledging the new discovery, every new level now needs 160,000 XP to unlock.

Although the offending XP decay system has been switched off, "Destiny 2" fans over at Reddit estimate that players gained just six percent more XP after the two changes.

The resulting outrage is such that Bungie has canceled the "Destiny 2: Curse of Osiris" live stream that was scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 29. As Bungie team member DeeJ posted on the company forums, they are instead "investing all our efforts into delivering some higher priority information about Destiny 2."