'Destiny 2: Gods of Mars' DLC: Latest Xbox One Leak Debunked

Bungie An image from "Destiny 2"

If the latest leak for the highly-anticipated "Gods of Mars" downloadable content (DLC) for "Destiny 2" looks and sounds too good to be true, that is because it is.

Media outlets are calling fake on a purported listing of the yet-to-be-announced expansion that showed up on the Xbox Store supposedly found by a Reddit user, who now deleted his post.

He claimed that he took them shortly before the mysterious "Destiny 2: Gods of Mars" listing was taken down. A listing of the same DLC appeared earlier this month on the PlayStation Store.

As the name of the expansion suggests, "Destiny 2" players will get a chance to play the role of Rasputin and take the action and mayhem to Mars. The description provided by the Xbox Store listing is as follows:

"Destiny 2 Expansion 2: Gods of Mars" sends your Guardian out to investigate a mysterious signal originating from Mars's Northern Point, a brand new destination with all new story missions and adventures. Rasputin – the last of the ancient Warminds, has been alerted to a dark threat from beyond the Solar System. He has betrayed humanity and plans to construct a powerful weapon capable of detonating the Traveler itself. Work alongside Ana Bray, who has emerged from the shadows after being missing for years, and destroy Rasputin before his machinations are realised.

Media outlets and Reddit users were quick to point out some very telling inconsistencies. While it mentions the elements found in the PS Store, there seems to be a difference in how Rasputin's role is being laid out, among many others. In addition, Bungie historically is not one give out as much information as this listing provides for their upcoming "Destiny 2" DLCs. This was the case with "Curse of Osiris."

The ultimate giveaway, however, was the editing of the purported screenshots. The paragraphs for the description are aligned differently in two of the three screenshots. There is a scroll bar on one that vanishes on the other.

VG247 adds that the "Available on Xbox One" part of the listing looks like it was added by the leakster, who did not bother to put enough effort to polish it to make it look authentic enough. Another red flag that a Reddit user pointed out is the color scheme in the leaked "Destiny 2: Gods of Mars" listing, which is far from the actual colors used on the Xbox Store.

The leakster's not-so-active history on Reddit, other than this leak, is also another red flag, as per the abovementioned publication based on the fact that majority if not all "leaks" from users who had very little activity on the site have been feasted on and ultimately debunked time and again.

At the moment, Bungie is yet to make an announcement about their next DLC for "Destiny 2," so it is best for players to just wait for the studio's official word before they get their hopes up about "Gods of Mars."