'Destiny 2' DLC Leaked: Unannounced 'Gods of Mars' Expansion Listing Pops Up on PSN

(Photo: Bungie) An image from "Destiny 2."

Bungie appears to be preparing a brand-new expansion for "Destiny 2" titled "Gods of Mars."

Details about the downloadable content (DLC) recently emerged from the PlayStation Network. Both the U.S. and Japanese websites posted the complete description.

Both listings have been taken down, but a Reddit user was quick to snap screenshots of the leaked "Destiny 2" details. Even those were removed though. Thankfully, media outlets still had copies.

Per the leak, players will bring Guardians in a long journey to a new area called the Frigid Vale of Mars, which "conceals the mysterious Clovis Grove and Charlemagne's Vault beneath its surface." The description reads:

Charlemagne has reawakened on Mars and has imprisoned Rasputin within an ancient vault. Work with the elusive Ana Bray, long thought to be dead, in order to combat Charlemagne's Remnants, free Rasputin, and uncover the secrets of Clovis Bray.

Of course the DLC will provide fans with what they need to do the job as the leak also reveals "Destiny 2: Gods of Mars" will feature the weapons, armor and gear specific to the mission.

There will also be new enemy faction to take down as well as bosses. The expansion will also treat players with new story missions and adventures, new cooperative activities, and competitive multiplayer arenas.

To be priced at $19.99, the "Destiny 2: Gods of Mars" DLC is listed for a March 2018 release. Activision is yet to comment on the leak but the quick takedown of the listings suggest that the expansion may have been unveiled prematurely.

Either way, it should not be long before the publisher makes the "Destiny 2" DLC official. However, before any new content arrives, players hope that they do something with Eververse first.

Over Christmas, displeased gamers took to the "Destiny 2" forums to protest about how a lot of The Dawning items are requiring players to shell out real-world money.