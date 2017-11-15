'Destiny 2' News: Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro Support Coming

"Destiny 2" is already a pretty looking game, but players lucky enough to own an Xbox One X or PlayStation 4 Pro are about to get an experience previously reserved for those with high-end PCs. Bungie has announced support for the 4K-ready consoles, along with other "Destiny 2" updates.

The "Destiny 2" team has been very busy, as Bungie's latest blog update can attest. For one, they are bringing high-resolution textures, 4K resolution display and High Dynamic Range lighting to owners of the Xbox One X and PlayStation 4 Pro

Bungie Humanity's last safe city has fallen to an overwhelming invasion force, led by Ghaul, commander of the Red Legion.

Their next update will unlock the full capabilities of the newer consoles in time for their launch of the "Curse of Osiris" DLC, which also works out to be the start of "Destiny 2" Season 2. All this will be pushed out on Dec. 5.

Xbox One X players will be able to play "Destiny 2" at full 4K resolution and HDR lighting, while PlayStation 4 Pro owners will get a similar adaptive 4K resolution upgrade. That's Bungie's big announcement for this week, but they also have something in store over the next few days.

Starting Friday, Nov. 17, at 1 p.m. EST, the "Destiny 2" bonus XP weekend will start granting double the points for almost any in-game progress made, provided players have their fellow clan member in their fireteam. This is their first "Clarion Call" event that will last until Monday, Nov. 20.

"Destiny 2" animators have done an outstanding job with the game's emotes, and many players feel like the one special emote limit is too confining. That's about to change "as soon as possible," as Bungie prepares to add an emote wheel to the game interface.

Chat functionality is getting an upgrade, too — an important feature for PC players, as Games Radar points out. PC players have the keyboards to make the most out of the in-game chat, which honestly stands to gain with some polishing. Making chat great again is one of the "Destiny 2" team's "highest priorities" at the moment.