'Doctor Who' Season 11 News: New Episodes to Look More 'Cinematic'

"Doctor Who" season 11 will be different from the earlier runs of the show, and it's not just because BBC is introducing Jodie Whittaker the first female doctor. The production team of the show will be using special lenses that will lend wider aspect ratios and a more cinematic feel to the long-running series.

If the first trailer introducing Whittaker as the new doctor is any indication, the wider views and realistic special effects will make "Doctor Who" season 11 feel more like a movie than a decades-old TV show, and it's all thanks to the new Cooke and Angenieux anamorphic lenses that will be used to shoot the new season.

Twitter/bbcdoctorwho Jodie Whittaker is the thirteenth doctor of "Doctor Who" Season 11.

Former "Broadchurch" writer Chris Chibnall is producing the new season as he takes over Steven Moffat, and director Jamie Childs will be trying out a different approach to filming. There's a lot of changes in store for "Doctor Who" season 11, and it starts with the filming equipment.

According to Bristol-based equipment supplier Films at 59, Childs and director of photography Dennis Crossan want a more cinematic look to the show.

"The BBC have made a monumental leap here to enhance the look of 'Doctor Who' and I'm sure the fans will not be disappointed with the distinctly cinematic results that this lens and camera combo will afford them," Dave Wride, client manager for Films at 59, said as he referred to the show's choice of Cooke anamorphic Prime lenses and Angenieux Optimo anamorphic zoom.

These optics were paired with Arri Alexa XT and Alex Mini cameras in shooting the series, which started production just before November, according to Broadcast Now.

The choice of lenses made it possible to film "Doctor Who" season in a wide range of aspect ratios, including those that are typically reserved for Hollywood movies, according to Digital Spy. The video below, featuring the reveal of Jodie Whittaker as the thirteenth Doctor, shows how much the series has come in terms of cinematography.