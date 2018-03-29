Donald Trump: There's a 'Good Chance' of Peace With North Korea, With Kim Jong Un's Surprising Move

President Donald Trump went so far as to venture that there is now "a good chance" that peace between North Korea and the US can be established. Kim Jong Un has surprised world leaders and just about everyone else by making his first known trip abroad as a statesman in a two-day visit to Beijing.

It's an unusual day, to say the least, for US President Donald Trump's followers on Twitter to see him actually write about North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in a positive note. Yet that's what has just happened on Wednesday morning, March 28.

Reuters/Kevin Lamarque US President Donald Trump speaks in front of his Trump Tower residence.

"Now there is a good chance that Kim Jong Un will do what is right for his people and for humanity," Trump tweeted, after making note of the way peace and a stop in the proliferation of nuclear arms in the Korean peninsula seemed like a remote possibility.

It looks like Trump's prediction will prove to be right on the mark in this case. China claimed on the same day, after what was supposed to be a secret meeting between Kim Jong Un and Chinese president Xi Jinping, that the North Korean leader has pledged to commit to denuclearization, according to Reuters.

For years and through many administrations, everyone said that peace and the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula was not even a small possibility. Now there is a good chance that Kim Jong Un will do what is right for his people and for humanity. Look forward to our meeting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 28, 2018

North Korea and China has both confirmed that Kim has met with Xi in an unofficial visit, and the Korean leader has arrived for his first known international trip last Sunday, March 25. This meeting was seen as preparation for eventual meetings with the US and South Korea.

Kim has affirmed that he is willing to meet with the US, after a surprise meeting with President Xi that looks to have mended the growing rift between North Korea and China. Xi has earlier endorsed more sanctions for North Korea after the latter's insistence on pursuing their nuclear weapons programs, as the New York Times recalled the recent events.

This was not the first time that Kim seized an initiative to start a diplomatic meeting. The North Korean leader has earlier involved himself in the Winter Olympics, and used the opportunity to censure South Korea and then offer to meet with the US president.

KCNA/via REUTERS North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during the Second Plenum of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) at the Kumsusan Palace of the Sun, in this undated photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) in Pyongyang.

There looks to be more changes coming on that front, too, now that North and South Korea are set to hold their first summit in more than ten years. The agreement between the two countries to meet on April 27 was finalized after Kim had pledged to denuclearize the region, as Reuters noted.

Throughout it all, China has portrayed itself as the one steering the agenda.

"China is saying to the United States and the rest of the world: Anyone who wants a deal on anything on the future of the Korean Peninsula, and certainly something which deals with nukes, don't think you can walk around us, guys," Kevin Rudd, former prime minister in Australia and someone on good terms with the current Chinese government, remarked earlier in Hong Kong.