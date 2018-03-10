'DOTA 2' News: New Heroes Possibly Revealed in 'Artifact' Screenshots

Valve Mireska Sunbreeze, the Dark Willow, and Donté Panlin, the Pangolier, were the last two heroes to join "DOTA 2's" massive roster.

Valve has announced that "Artifact," its upcoming trading card game based on "DOTA 2," will contain new characters that may eventually become full-fledged heroes for the MOBA itself.

Something that makes "DOTA 2" stand out from its competition is that, unlike "League of Legends" or "Heroes of the Storm," new heroes are only a recent commodity to the game. It was not until the release of Monkey King in 2016 that Valve began releasing new original heroes that did not come from the original "DOTA" mod and, even then, it was often only on a yearly basis.

However, as revealed in a report by IGN, Valve's upcoming card game may actually contain ideas and templates for potential future heroes, three of which were already revealed in the closed-doors presentation that Valve gave earlier this week.

The first of these new characters, and perhaps the most fleshed out, is Sorla Khan, the current Oglodi leader of the Red Mist Army. Those that look into the background behind a few of "DOTA 2's" heroes may know that the Oglodi is the race of red-skinned heroes such as Warlock, Axe, and Disruptor, while the Red Mist Army is the force that Axe comes from.

Next up is Kanna, a mysterious horned demon child. While her name or anything about her has never come up in the past, a voice line in "Artifact" between Juggernaut and Azwraith, the Phantom Lancer, imply that they have a past with her.

Finally, there is Rix, a humanoid wolf-warrior. Not much is known about him as well, but IGN reports that he may have history with Tresdin, the Legion Commander.

On top of new heroes, it seems "Artifact" may tease upcoming items as well. One of the images uploaded by IGN editor Tom Marks showcases a line of items that the player can purchase. One of these items is the Shield of Basilius, a new item that seems to combine the effects of a Buckler and the Ring of Basilius.

Valve has said that they expect to release "Artifact" by late 2018 with a pay-to-play model. It will launch on PC with a mobile release to follow in 2019.