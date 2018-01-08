'Dragon Ball FighterZ' PC Specs Requirements, Release Date Revealed

PC Gamers now have the specs information they need to see if their rig can handle the upcoming "Dragon Ball FighterZ" from Bandai Namco. The company made this announcement on social media as the Jan. 26 launch date for the game nears.

Bandai Namco took to Twitter to inform "Dragon Ball FighterZ" fans on the PC specs requirements, both minimum and recommended, to run the new fighting game.

Twitter/BandaiNamcoUS Bandai Namco has announced the specs PC owners need to run "Dragon Ball FighterZ."

"ATTN: FighterZ! Here are the specs your PC will need to run #DRAGONBALLFighterZ! RT the news with your friends & get ready to join the fight!" the company announced in their Twitter post on Friday, Jan. 5, accompanied by an image listing out the minimum and recommended PC specs for the game.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" will need a 64-bit version of Windows to run, so for those still sticking to the older 32-bit architecture, or for mac users, they'll have to consider some other game. Otherwise, the specs are mostly on the reasonable side of things, as Gamespot noted.

The minimum specs are surprisingly lenient, and PC owners who have older rigs can expect to run the game well enough as long as they run a quad-core chip equivalent to an Intel Core i5 at 3.2 GHz. Even a GeForce GTX 650 Ti or Radeon HD 6870 with 1 GB of video memory will suffice to run the game at minimum settings.

To really drive the Unreal 4 graphics engine of the game to its potential, though, a PC with the recommended specs is a must. That means an AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or an Intel Core i7-3770 with 8 GB of memory or better.

The higher graphics settings can be handled by a Radeon HD 7870 or a GeForce GTX 660 with 2 GB of video memory, as well. Of course, better components mean better performance, as long as the PC can support DirectX 11.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" is due to come out on Friday, Jan. 26, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. There's no mention of a Nintendo Switch version as of this time.