(Photo: Bandai Namco Entertainment America) "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" promo poster.

There is a mysterious new character joining "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" via its sixth downloadable content (DLC) pack.

This purple male fighter, revealed in a new magazine scan from Dragon Ball Park Monthly obtained by Saiyan Island, wears glasses and ties his white hair up. As far as weapons go, he wields a sword.

The abovementioned publication speculates that this new "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" character could very well be the grown-up version of Mira and Towa's son Fuu, who, like his parents, was featured in the massive multiplayer online role-playing game "Dragon Ball Online."

In that 2010 title, Fuu was only an infant. While it is not confirmed yet, the new character and baby Fuu share physical similarities from the red eyes to the pointy ears and the purple skin.

Add to this the fact that a slot in the roster reserved for a character named Fuu was discovered via datamine from the fifth "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC.

It was originally thought to be referring to Fit Buu, but the emergence of this intriguing new magazine scan hints that this "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Pack 6 addition might be the "Dragon Ball Online" character after all.

For now, however, nothing is for certain yet, but it should not be much of a stretch to bring him to the game at long last since his mom and dad already found their way to both "Dragon Ball Xenoverse" and "Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2."

It will be interesting to see what Fuu has become and what abilities he has. The image provided on the magazine shows he has a sinister look to him.

It should not be long before official details about this unidentified new character is revealed since online announcements are usually preceded by magazine features for a few days.

"Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2" DLC Pack 6 will be released in February 2018 on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.