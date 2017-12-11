Drifters Official Site Promotional image for the upcoming special episodes of the Japanese action-fantasy anime series, “Drifters,” based on the manga series written and illustrated by Kouta Hirano.

A couple of special episodes labeled 13 and 14 are coming in both Blu-ray and DVD editions for the Japanese action-fantasy anime series "Drifters." The said episodes will also be broadcast on the Japanese streaming site AbemaTV.

Episodes 13 and 14 will reportedly serve as sequels to the 12-episode television anime series that aired in 2016. It will be released online on AbemaTV simultaneously with the Blu-ray and DVD release date. Additionally, a three-part digest video will also air for three consecutive nights leading up to the special broadcast.

The first original digest will be released on Thursday, Dec. 21; the second one on Friday, Dec. 22; and the third one on Saturday, Dec. 23. All digest videos will air at 9 p.m. JST. They will also feature voice actors Yuichi Nakamaru, who does the voice of Shimazu Toyohisa, and Takahiro Sakurai, who does the voice of Abe no Seimei, as well as the director Ken'ichi Suzuki, as special guests to share their thoughts about the series.

The special episodes 13 and 14 will then air following the third video digest at 9:10 p.m. JST. The Blu-ray and DVD release of the said episodes have also been scheduled on that same day.

In addition to this, the first press limited edition of the Blu-ray will also include a drama CD featuring the "Kaido-hen (Highroad Arc)." This particular arc focuses on the Octobrist and legendary magician, Abe no Seimei, and the Wild Bunch gang, who are all hoping to find the Drifter before the impending attack of the Black King's army.

Moreover, this edition will also include an outer case especially illustrated by manga creator Hirano and a jacket that will in turn be illustrated by character designer and chief animation director Ryoji Nakamori. There will also be a 72-page booklet and a surprise mystery CD.

"Drifters" is set in an alternate reality where famous historical figures have been transported to another world in order to be part of the titular group. In this world, native humans co-exist with fantastical races and another group of great warriors known as the "Ends," who aim to dominate the world.

At the end of the first season of the anime adaptation, it was announced that a second season will be coming soon. And as a special treat for fans, episodes 13 and 14 have been scheduled for an early release months before their official airing as the first and second episodes of the planned sophomore season.