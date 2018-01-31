Duggar Family News: Jill Dillard Missing From New 'Counting On' Poster

Facebook/countingontlc Promotional image for 'Counting On'

A new poster has been released for TLC's "Counting On," but Jill Duggar Dillard is nowhere in sight.

The new poster, which was shared on the Duggar family Facebook page, features Jessa Duggar Seewald and her husband Ben, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband Austin, and Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband Jeremy. However, Jill, who has appeared on the reality show since its debut, is absent.

It can be recalled that Jill's husband, Derick, was removed from "Counting On" last year after he made controversial comments about transgender reality star Jazz Jennings. Derick took to Twitter to voice out his opinions, calling transgender "a myth."

"Gender is not fluid; it's ordained by God," he wrote.

The statement resulted in an immense backlash from netizens that prompted TLC to take action. In November, the network announced via social media that Derick has been fired from the show and will no longer be appearing on "Counting On." They did not say, though, whether Jill would still appear.

"We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in 'Counting On' for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future. We want to reiterate that Derick's personal statements do not reflect the views of the network. TLC is proud to share the story of Jazz Jennings and her family and will continue to do so," the statement read.

However, fans can still look forward to sisters Jessa, Joy-Anna and Jinger sharing their lives and experiences on "Counting On." Other Duggar siblings will also be featured, including Josiah Duggar and his courtship. As previously reported, it was announced that Josiah had entered a courtship with his long-time friend, Lauren Swanson. The couple shared how Josiah asked Lauren the big question and seemed very excited about exploring the new chapter in their lives.

"Counting On" will return on Monday, Feb. 26, at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.