Josiah Duggar and Lauren Swanson Announce Their Courtship

Facebook/countingontlc Promotional image for 'Counting On'

Another Duggar sibling has entered a courtship.

Josiah Duggar, 21, has revealed that he is courting Lauren Swanson, 18. The "Counting On" star exclusively revealed to PEOPLE the big news.

"We are overjoyed to begin this new phase of our lives together. Through the years our families' friendship has allowed us to get to know one another as friends," Duggar said, before going on about the many qualities of Swanson that he appreciates.

"It's truly an exciting time for us, as we take this big step in establishing a relationship, getting to know one another even better and praying together toward our future," he said. "We are thankful to God and our families for the love and support we've received in starting this new chapter of life and look forward to sharing it with others as the future unfolds."

Duggar and Swanson also announced their courtship via a video posted on the Duggar family website. In the clip, the happy couple recalled how their courtship began. Duggar explained that Swanson was with some of his siblings at the time when he decided to go up to her. Swanson was enjoying a meal when Duggar surprised her. He recounted having sat down before he popped the big question of transitioning their friendship to courtship.

Swanson revealed how shocked she was when he had asked her. She was initially just surprised because Duggar was not invited to their girls' night out. She recalled not having any idea that Duggar was going to ask her to begin a courtship with him, though it is clear that she is very happy with her decision to say yes.

The two had grown close after spending so much time together, but they will always put God above everything else in their life and letting God lead them in their courtship.

Duggar and Swanson's courtship will be featured on "Counting On," which will return on Feb. 26, at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.