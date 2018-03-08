Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson News: Shares Daughter's Medical Emergency Story on Social Media

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Cast member Dwayne Johnson poses at the premiere of "San Andreas" in Hollywood, California May 26, 2015. The movie opens in the U.S. on May 29.

American actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently took to his social media page to inform his fans that he had brought his 2-year-old daughter to the hospital after a medical emergency.

Johnson posted a brief video on Instagram, sharing the experience he had last Saturday, March 4, to inform his fans that his family went through a medical emergency, which led to his baby daughter, Jasmine, to be admitted to the emergency room. The 45-year-old "Fate of the Furious" star revealed that he called 911 and that the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) were the first ones to arrive at his home.

Johnson was pleased to mention that Jasmine is now in better condition, after stating that he and his family were "up all night" last Saturday while the 2-year-old was in the emergency room.

Johnson did not reveal what the cause of the medical emergency was in the video, but thanked all the personnel responsible for helping him throughout the ordeal, including the 911 operator who "calmly" explained the necessary steps he and his family needed to take as they were waiting for respondents.

Johnson did not fail to thank the LAFD and the medical team at the University of California for their help in making sure that baby Jasmine got the best treatment possible. As of now, it is still not known as to what caused the scare, but Johnson reminded all his fans who are parents that they have to remain "as calm as possible" in this type of situation.

Johnson stated that babies are sensitive to negative energy and stress, which may potentially worsen the situation. This is why it is important for parents to keep a level head, no matter how scary or intense a medical emergency can get. Johnson has another older daughter, 16-year-old Simone Alexandra, from an ex-partner.